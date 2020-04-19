After-school programs not an afterthought

It sounds odd — an after-school program when there’s no school. At least, not in a traditional building with a standard schedule.
That hasn’t stopped Brent Cummings, director of Walla Walla Public School’s 21st Century Community Learning Center program.
That’s a federal program that funds summer learning and after-school programs at schools with underserved populations. The focus of activities is on science, technology, engineering and math, as a way to get more students headed into those career fields, Cummings said, calling such students “hidden talent.”
The premise is that for every dollar spent on high-quality, after-school services, $9 is saved in social services, he said.
Before Gov. Jay Inslee ordered school buildings closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a number of district students of all ages could attend a CCLC program at their schools as soon as class got out for the day.
That was then, this is now.
When district officials here first realized COVID-19 was going to change everything everywhere, they had early foresight to realize technology would grow even more important in serving Walla Walla students, Cummings said.
After district Superintendent Wade Smith gave Cummings the nod to address the after-school needs online, Cummings and his school-based site directors planned for and designed around having fresh content on the program’s website every day.
That could mean everything from a drawing activity to soccer skills to online gaming sessions, using games for a bevy of educational skills, such as Minecraft, which promotes collaboration and problem solving.
It was important to include peer-to-peer connections in all of it, Cummings said.
Not only is social and emotional learning part of the district’s strategic goals, he said data shows those skills are important for success in higher education.
His staff has taken the challenge seriously, but always with fun in mind, Cummings said.
As they work individually from their houses, Marcus Medina at Edison Elementary, William Hammond from Garrison Middle School and Martin Fortney from Pioneer Middle school collaborated to make a soccer skills and drills video that kids can take into their driveways and backyards to practice, he said.
Site directors post new content every day, and because it’s all publicly accessible, any kid can log on and join in, although each school’s offering has a targeted age and need, Cummings explained.
“We have ‘Maker Mondays’ and ‘Science Fridays.’ We have read-alouds … a lot of authors and Scholastic have opened up copyrights in a kind of global coming together, a lot of realizing that we have get this access into the home.”
Several weeks into the online after-school endeavor, and that point is only more clear to Cummings.
“As the ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ continues, we are finding out more and more, through connection and feedback with households, how much our students, families, and community rely on school and after school programs to provide the positive resilience and mental health support frameworks for our young people and their families,” he said Friday.
A study with Whitman College and the Community Resilience Initiative has shown over the past two years the school district’s after-school program activities, in supportive environments and separate from whatever happens in the classroom, have a significant positive effect on students’ mental health and overall resilience, Cummings said.
But with everyone figuring out how to do things in new ways, and only about 55% of youth usually enrolled in 21st Century Community Learning Center have regularly logged into the virtual version. Another 20% or so have occasionally come to the site, and the rest have more or less fallen away.
Like others in education at this historical moment, Cummings and his team have learned kids’ days are very different right now, he said.
Families are on a learning curve to find balance when school work is done at home. It can make the sheer amount of online time overwhelming at first.
Truer still when families lack computers for every child, Cumming said, and some houses can’t get the internet bandwidth to effectively compress data, such as videos, for maximum learning.
He’s working on that, he said, asking local donors for help in getting iPads to kids and finding ways to preload programs and activities that won’t require heavy-duty internet connectivity, Cummings said.
Students can record something they’ve done in return, creating a digital-age pen pal arrangement, he said with a laugh.
“It’s like going back 50 years … ‘I’ll send you something really cool, and you’ll send me back something really cool.’”
Cummings said he has collaborated with rural education leaders and others to find other old-school approaches to do school in a new way.
Former NASA engineer Joseph Maydell, whom Cummings worked with in weather balloon science for the 21st Century program, suggested there is value in going way back in time to reach children in low-tech households.
“He said, I think the solution here is going back 30, 40 years, where in rural areas everyone has a TV. Use local access television and create original programming,’” Cummings said.
He and his team are willing to try just about anything to support the students.
“We’re calling kids, we’re asking them to please write us letters, to message us through our social media, we’re making individual connections.”
He knows education at home is a big ask for families. His staff is eager to be part of a support network for them, Cummings said.
“Because relationships cannot be replaced by a virtual program.”
For a look at the program’s offerings, go to wallawallaafterschool.com.