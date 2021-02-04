Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday afternoon that 770,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Washington state.
About 600 of those went to Walla Walla County residents on Wednesday at the Department of Community Health's mass vaccination clinic.
Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, the county's public health officer, said this week's event was kept small on purpose, as parking at Walla Walla County Fairgrounds was limited due to another event happening there.
The highest number of single-day vaccinations in the county is 1,002, and the plan is to give 1,500 shots to eligible people on Saturday, Kaminsky said.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with no new deaths reported on its website.
The county's active case count was 186 people, including 15 men who live at Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 984 inmates, 135 in the last 30 days, and 174 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness. There have been two related inmate deaths.
The county’s case total is 4,505 since mid-March, including 44 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state official are reporting 52 deaths due to COVID-19 in Walla Walla County.
The number of county residents hospitalized here Thursday was five.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 4,275.
The state Department of Health reported 6,721 Walla Walla County residents have received doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
Walla Walla County is part of Washington state's South Central health region, which is in Phase 1 of the state’s two-stage Healthy Washington reopening plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 55 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday with no new deaths.
The county’s case total is 7,277, including 76 deaths.
Milton-Freewater has had 788 cases, while Athena and Weston have had 50 cases each.
In the county of 81,160 people, 4,921 vaccinations have been administered, or 606.3 per 10,000 residents.
The county is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported three active COVID-19 cases Thursday. Overall, 101 people have tested positive and recovered; there have been four deaths and 14 hospitalizations reported.
Washington's Department of Health attributes 111 cases and 16 hospitalizations to Columbia County.
Across Washington, 773,346 vaccine doses have been administered out of 1,028,250 doses delivered to providers.
Officials said there were 1,624 new COVID-19 cases around the state Thursday. There were another 28 virus-related deaths.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 317,878 cases and 4,416 deaths, meaning 1.7% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 18,071 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus .
Oregon Health Authority reported 730 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 145,320.
There were seven new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,998.
Another 15,173 vaccination were added to the state's registry, making a total so far of 471,686 doses.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon was 261 Thursday.