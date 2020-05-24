Members of the Walla Walla Branch American Association of University Women recently honored three juniors from area high schools for their work in technology and mathematics. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, AAUW postponed this year’s reception until spring 2021.
Recipients are Sarah Meeks, Walla Walla High School, recognized for her work in technology; Audrey Reeves, mathematics, and Madilyn Neil, technology, both from College Place High School. They were nominated by their teachers.
AAUW was founded in 1881 to promote education and equity for women. The Walla Walla Branch was chartered in 1921 and currently has 219 members. Membership is open to men and women who hold a two-year degree or higher from an accredited college or university.
According to AAUW Walla Walla Branch Scholarships Chairperson Michelle Higgins, “We are proud to honor these outstanding high school students and we look forward to meeting them next spring. We hope they will pursue degree programs in STEM during college. Women are underrepresented in STEM career fields and AAUW is working to support young women as they pursue their educational goals.”