AAUW donates $5K to BMCF COVID-19 fund

The Walla Walla Branch of American Association of University Women is responding to the current fundraising deficit by donating $5,000 to the Blue Mountain Community Foundation COVID-19 fund.
“Many of our families, friends and fellow citizens have felt a financial impact here in the Walla Walla Valley, and during this time of great uncertainty AAUW wants to help ease some strain and worry and give back to the community that has supported us for so long,” said AAUW President Tracii Hickman in a release.
“If you are able to help financially during this COVID-19 pandemic, I encourage to you donate to the Blue Mountain Community Foundation COVID-19 fund,” she said.
AAUW supports advancing education and equity for women and girls. At this time, Tracii said, “now it’s right to also support this new and urgent, widespread need here in Walla Walla.”
The local branch has provided thousands of dollars for scholarships and programs for women returning to college or majoring in a science field and for girls and young women attending science camps or other training opportunities.
Two annual fundraisers the group hosts raise funds for these efforts.
“We’ve been so grateful to our community for their longtime support over the years,” Tracii said.
“Thousands of our friends and neighbors attend our three-day book sale held in February, and we receive generous support for the Kitchen Tour. AAUW volunteers work throughout the year preparing for these events. Many of you donate books at our book drops, and local businesses sponsor our Kitchen Tour.”
In February, AAUW hosted another successful book sale.
The COVID-19 pandemic struck shortly thereafter and resulted in widespread closures of schools, businesses and government offices throughout the Valley.
Many local nonprofits that support the community are now unable to host their fundraisers, and effects are widespread.
Find out more about contributing to the BMCF COVID-19 fund at