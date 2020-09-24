Walla Walla County’s public health department reported Thursday seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Fifty-six residents have active cases of the disease, and two of those are hospitalized.
The new number brings the county's total test results for the virus to 15,614 negative and 887 positive. There have been five deaths.
Umatilla County health officials said Thursday five more people there have been diagnosed with the virus, for an overall total of 2,791 confirmed cases of the illness, including 41 deaths.
Three people are currently hospitalized.
State updates
Oregon Health Authority’s weekly update said during the week of Sept. 13–19, 18,840 Oregonians were tested for COVID-19, and 6.2% of them had a positive result.
The report from Wednesday found 148 Milton-Freewater residents have tested positive for the disease, as have 10 Athena residents. Weston remained at 12 total positive test results this week.
From Sept. 14-19, state officials recorded 1,511 new cases of the COVID-19 infection — up 17% from the prior week’s tally of 1,294. The number of Oregonians newly tested rose 8%, to 18,840, and the percentage of tests that were positive rose from 5.6% to 6.2%.
Eighteen Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19 that week, compared to 29 the week before; 116 Oregonians were hospitalized, up from 83 in the previous week.
The 30,995 cases reported in Oregon through Wednesday breaks down to 732 cases per 100,000 Oregonians. A total of 529 Oregonians — 1.7% of all cases reported to date — have died in association with COVID-19, giving a mortality rate of 12.5 deaths per 100,000 Oregonians, officials said in their report.
Thursday that overall number rose by 382 new and suspected COVID-19 cases to a tally of 31,865.
Officials said Thursday's case count is the highest since mid-July and a reminder of the importance of physical distancing, face coverings and limited group sizes.
Washington’s Department of Health reported 536 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of diagnoses to 84,238, including 2,080 deaths — one less than previously reported when the primary cause of death for one person was determined not to have been COVID-19.
Across the state, 1,783,279 tests have been adminstered for the coronavirus.