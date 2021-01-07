The state Department of Corrections is reporting that 523 inmates at Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 30 days.
For far, 853 prisoners have tested positive for the disease since the pandemic begin, officials reported.
The DOC is also saying 143 staff members at the prison have tested positive. Two incarcerated men have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Walla Walla County Department of Community Health reported 47 cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, with no new deaths reported on its website.
The county's active case count was 401 people, including 47 men who live at Washington State Penitentiary.
The county’s case total is 3,822 since the pandemic began, including 35 deaths, local officials reported.
Washington state Department of Health is reporting 39 virus-related deaths in Walla Walla County.
State data shows Walla Walla County has 578.8 cases per 10,000 residents.
The number of county residents hospitalized here Thursday was nine.
Washington state Department of Health has reported 195 people in Walla Walla County have been hospitalized since the pandemic started.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 3,386.
The county is in Phase 1 of the state’s new Healthy Washington reopening plan.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 158 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday with one new death. The department has not yet released information on the death.
The county’s case total is 6,146, including 59 deaths. Overall, 2.91% of those who have the illness have needed hospitalization.
Oregon's weekly report as of Wednesday shows 650 residents have tested positive in the Milton-Freewater zip code, 43 in Athena and 39 in Weston.
Within Umatilla County are a number of currently active workplace outbreaks — identified by the state as five or more employees with the disease in a company of at least 30 employees — including Smith Frozen Foods in Weston, Garret Packing and Earl Brown & Sons in Milton-Freewater.
Umatilla County is in Phase 2 of Oregon's four-stage reopening plan.
In Columbia County, public health officials reported 85 people have tested positive, and there have been four deaths, according to Washington state Department of Health.
Washington's Department of Health reported 3,353 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, and 29 more virus-related deaths.
Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 264,012 cases and 3,634 deaths, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 15,568 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus, including 153 new hospitalizations.
Oregon Health Authority reported 867 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 121,085.
There were 10 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 1,568.
Officials said Thursday's count is showing as lower than expected due to technical issues.
The state has recorded 5,249 doses of vaccine administered, including 995 second doses, raising the total number of vaccinations given to 66,920, according to preliminary reports.
All were dispensed at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical agencies, local public health departments and urgent care facilities.
As of Thursday, 250,100 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to sites around the state.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 462, which is 18 fewer people than on Wednesday.