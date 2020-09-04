Walla Walla County health officials said 10 more residents received positive results for COVID-19 testing Thursday, bringing the county’s total tally to 782 cases of the virus since the pandemic began here.
Of the 104 people with active cases in the county, 21 are inmates at Washington State Penitentiary; one person is hospitalized.
In Washington state there were 479 new cases of people diagnosed with the virus as of Wednesday night, and 10 new deaths.
The new numbers bring the state’s totals to 75,856 cases and 1,945 deaths. State Department of Health data shows 2.6% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
Officials said 6,834 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Statewide, 1,518,089 COVID-19 tests had been administered as of Wednesday night.
Oregon
COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 470, according to state health officials, who also reported 274 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 27,336.
In Umatilla County, 25 additional people were identified today as having the virus, bringing the county’s overall total to 2,596 cases since the pandemic began. Eight are hospitalized.