Forty-nine employees at the Washington State Penitentiary have been fired so far as a result of the state’s vaccine mandate, more than any other prison managed by the Department of Corrections, according to data released Monday, Oct. 25, from the state Office of Financial Management.
Despite the separations, state officials say the prison and other state agencies losing staff will be able to continue providing adequate services. During an Oct. 6 visit to Walla Walla, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed confidence in the resilience of the state’s criminal justice system.
“I have had discussions with our leadership at the DOC, and we’re confident we will not have to release prisoners or otherwise damage the system,” Inslee said during the visit.
Among the Walla Walla facility’s remaining 993 staff, which includes corrections officers, contract workers and others, over 90% are fully vaccinated again COVID-19.
Nearly 15% of the 124 employees who had requested an exemption from the vaccination mandate, which went into effect Monday, Oct. 18, were provided accommodations. With those accommodations, a little over 92% of staff are currently in compliance with the governor’s vaccination order, according to data from OFM.
This is the lowest compliance rate of any state corrections facility and one of the lowest reported by any state-run facility.
Far more staff at the Penitentiary requested exemptions from the vaccine mandate for religious reasons than medical ones. Those claiming a religious or medical exemption could potentially keep their jobs without being fully vaccinated, but only if “reasonable accommodations” could be made.
In all, 21 employees at the Penitentiary had requested medical exemptions to the vaccine mandate as of Oct. 21, according to the state data released Monday. Of those 21 medical exemption requests, four are pending approval, six have been withdrawn, one was denied and 10 were approved.
But 103 staffers requested religious exemptions — and while 79 requests were initially approved, accommodations were only made for eight employees. While another three cases are still pending, the remainder of the religious exemption requests were either withdrawn or denied.
As of Tuesday, Oct. 19, approximately 350 employees across the state Department of Corrections had either quit or been fired as a result of Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccination mandate for state employees, according to Rachel Ericson, deputy communications director for the DOC.
This represents around 4.5% of the agency’s 8,500 employees across all divisions of the department.
In all, the state reported the loss of about 1,800 employees across its agencies due to the mandate, or around 3% of the state’s approximately 63,000-person workforce covered by the mandate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.