Home Grown Go Wild 4-H has extended its annual plant fundraiser until Tuesday (April 21) to order flower basket and plants.
The group is offering assorted 12-inch and 18-inch hanging baskets, vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers and lettuce, herbs such as rosemary, thyme, parsley and tarragon, and clematis and bedding plants, among others. The plants were grown locally at Walla Walla Nursery Co., Cindy Daves said.
There are more than 20 members in this 4-H club, ranging from ages 8-18.
Cindy can answer questions and take orders at 509-520-9952 or email cldtig@yahoo.com. 4-H parents will be on hand for plant pickup on April 25 at 320 W. Second St. in Waitsburg.
Proceeds go to various activities, such as a science-based stay-at-home succulents project, Cindy said. She sent plants, soil and pots home to the kids so they can make their own gardens. The group has not met since since March 18 because of the coronavirus stay home, stay healthy directive.