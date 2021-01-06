Walla Walla County health officials reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The county’s active case count was 382 people, including 44 inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 850 inmates and 143 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness since the start of the pandemic. Two inmates have died.
The county’s case total has grown to 3,777 since mid-March.
The number of people hospitalized in Walla Walla on Wednesday was nine. Another 373 are in home isolation.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 3,360.
Columbia County Public Health reported no changes from Tuesday's numbers. The county has seven active COVID-19 cases. Overall, 82 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
Washington’s Department of Health has reported 250,306 COVID-19 cases and 3,605 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 15,415 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 50 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 5,988 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers.
Oregon Health Authority reported 764 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total Wednesday to 120,223.
Eight new deaths increased the state’s total to 1,558.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 480, which is 14 less than Tuesday.