Three more elderly Umatilla County residents with underlying health conditions have died from COVID-19, officials reported today.
The county has now had 19 residents die from the disease. The three new victims include:
- An 84-year-old woman who tested positive Wednesday and died Saturday at Guardian Angel Homes in Hermiston.
- An 87-year-old woman who was diagnosed with the disease July 16 and and died Monday at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
- A 94-year-old woman who tested positive Wednesday and died today at Regency Hermiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Oregon Health Authority testing experts, Drs. Melissa Sutton and Tom Jeanne, will take questions from the public via Facebook Live on COVID-19 testing, 1:30-2 p.m. Wednesday.
There will be simultaneous translation in Spanish and American Sign Language.
For more information go to ubne.ws/32ZOpcx.
Oregon state data released last week shows Hermiston, the largest city in Eastern Oregon, has had 841 people with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, equaling 332 people per 10,000, in a city with a population of about 17,700 people.
Umatilla County Health officials also listed 47 more cases of people now identified as having the coronavirus, for a current census of 309 active cases, down by six people from Monday.
So far the county has seen a total of 1,704 residents diagnosed with the virus. Another 103 people are showing signs of having the virus but have not yet tested positive; 13 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19.
Oregon surpassed 300 virus-related deaths for a tally of 303, 14 from today, according to state officials.
There have now been 17,416 Oregonians who have tested positive with today’s addition of 342 newly confirmed cases.