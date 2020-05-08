The Whitman College Studio Art Thesis Exhibition 2020 has taken a new form this year, manifesting in a website and catalogue, emailed Kynde Keifel with Sheehan Gallery, in a release.

Artistic efforts of this year's class can be viewed at sheehangallerythesisshow2020.com, which opens today at 5 p.m.

Students with work in the show are: Jake Yulo, Peter Eberle, Hannah Morel, Stella Martindale, Nathaly Pérez, Lydia Lapporte, Olivia Thomas, Megan Waldau, Lex Lupton, Peter Leyden, Nick Sekits, Casey Doe, Laura Jessich, Ellen Ingwerson and Tess Francavilla.

