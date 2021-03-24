Walla Walla County reported 2 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, March 23, with no new deaths.
The county’s active case count was 24 people, with the number of county residents considered recovered at 4,748. The case total has grown to 4,831. The county’s death toll is 59.
One person was hospitalized as of Tuesday, and 23 were in home isolation. The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 3 of the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
Columbia County Public Health reported no active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Overall, 107 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 334,841 COVID-19 cases and 5,186 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 20,195 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 10 additional COVID-19 cases with no new deaths. The county’s case total is 7,825, with 82 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority reported 316 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 162,016. Two new deaths increased the state’s death toll to 2,367.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 109, which is seven fewer than Tuesday’s count.
The Oregon Health Authority has expanded who can administer FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccines, as permitted under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, to a wide variety of healthcare professionals, such as dentists and optometrists.
OHA Director Patrick Allen signed the authorization Monday, March 22, making it immediately effective.
“This is an all-hands-on-deck effort nationally and in Oregon to ensure we are safely vaccinating all eligible adults who wish to receive a vaccine,” Allen said.