Walla Walla County reported 2 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s active case count was 26 people, with the number of county residents considered recovered at 4,733. The case total has grown to 4,819. The county’s death toll is 59.
No people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, and 26 were in home isolation. The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
Columbia County Public Health did not provide updated totals Tuesday.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 330,367 COVID-19 cases and 5,149 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 19,910 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Umatilla County Public Health had not released new numbers by press time.
Oregon Health Authority reported 267 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 160,050. Twenty-two new deaths increased the state’s death toll to 2,346
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 119, which is one more than Tuesday’s count.