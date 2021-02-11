Walla Walla County health officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The county’s active case count was 183 people, including five inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary. The number of county residents considered recovered is 4,352.
The county’s pandemic death toll since March is 46. The case total has grown to 4,581. Nine people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, and 174 are in home isolation.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 985 inmates and 174 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness since the start of the pandemic. Two inmates have died.
The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 1 of two phases in the Healthy Washington recovery plan.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 324,706 COVID-19 cases and 4,603 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 18,516 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Umatilla County reported nine new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 7,393 cases. The death toll since the pandemic began is 76.
Oregon Health Authority reported 555 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 148,475. Thirteen new deaths increased the state’s total to 2,044.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 211, which is 15 fewer than Tuesday’s count.