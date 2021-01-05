Walla Walla County health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The county’s active case count was 392 people, including 100 inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary.
The state Department of Corrections is reporting a total of 849 inmates and 143 staff members at the prison have tested positive for the illness since the start of the pandemic. Two inmates have died.
The county’s case total has grown to 3,743 since mid-March.
The number of people hospitalized in Walla Walla on Tuesday was 9. Another 383 are in home isolation.
The number of county residents considered recovered is 3,316.
Columbia County Public Health reported seven active COVID-19 cases. Overall, 82 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
Washington’s Department of Health has reported 248,580 COVID-19 cases and 3,541 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 15,327 people now have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 75 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 5,938 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The county is no longer reporting active case or daily hospitalization numbers.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,059 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total Wednesday to 119,488.
44 new deaths increased the state’s total to 1,550.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon increased to 494, 17 more than Monday.