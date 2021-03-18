Walla Walla County reported 1 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s active case count was 24 people, with the number of county residents considered recovered at 4,737. The case total has grown to 4,820. The county’s death toll is 59.
One person was hospitalized as of Wednesday, and 23 were in home isolation. The county is part of the state’s South Central health region, which is in Phase 2 of the Healthy Washington recovery plan. The county will enter Phase 3 on Monday, March 22.
Columbia County Public Health reported no active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Overall, 107 people have tested positive and recovered. Four have died.
The Washington State Department of Health has reported 331,109 COVID-19 cases and 5,156 deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic, meaning 1.5% of people diagnosed in Washington have died.
The agency reported 19,957 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Umatilla County Public Health reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases with no new deaths. The county’s case total is 7,787, with 82 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority reported 239 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 160,259. Twenty-two new deaths increased the state’s death toll to 2,349.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 108, which is 11 fewer than Tuesday's count.