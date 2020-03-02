Coronavirus identified in Umatilla County

UPDATED 11:50 a.m. 3/2/20
The third person in Oregon identified this morning as testing presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 appears to be tied to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Officials with the Confederated Tribes' board of trustees said they were told by Oregon Health Authority that a staff member of Wildhorse Resort & Casino tested presumptive positive for virus.
The board ordered an incident command post be put in place, which will consist of staff from Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center and tribal government.
Officials have closed Nixyaawii Community School, the Head Start program, daycare and senior center on the reservation until all facilities have been fully sanitized.
The casino will be temporarily closed for the same reason.
As well, all community events on the Umatilla Indian Reservation are cancelled for the week.
Athena-Weston School District Superintendent Laure Quaresma said this morning that Saturday's basketball game at Weston-Middle School is not connected to any of the district's sports teams, but rather was part of a girls' basketball community league made up of teams from around the region.
Quaresma said the man identified as presumptive positive for COVID-19 is not a parent of a student in her district.
"We don't have kids with any symptoms. We know what to look for and we have been in close contact with Oregon Health Authority."
---------
A third case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Oregon state has been identified, this time in Umatilla County.
Oregon health officials said the patient, who tested presumptive positive for the virus, is an adult hospitalized in Walla Walla.
A spokeswoman for Providence St. Mary Medical Center said she couldn’t comment on any particular patient, but she pointed out the hospital is prepared to treat and control virus outbreaks and the spread of infectious disease.
Preliminary reports indicate the person attended a youth basketball game at Weston Middle School on Saturday.
The gym is physically detached from the rest of the school. Health officials do not consider the separate school building to pose any risk of exposure.
State and local health officials are moving quickly to contact people who may have been in close contact with the patient, who is not known to have traveled to a part of the world with known cases of COVID-19.
This is considered a case of community transmission, according to a news release this morning.
Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, other spectators who may have been in a closed environment with the person would be considered “low-risk” exposures.
Athena-Weston School District officials have closed the Weston Middle School gym and will conduct a deep cleaning out of an abundance of caution.
The test on the sample was performed by Washington’s public health laboratory. The case was one of Oregon’s pending cases. Oregon health officials have updated their case and testing reports on OHA’s COVID-19 web page.
Oregon and Washington state health experts are working together to determine if there are other locations where the person may have interacted with other people in recent days, after symptoms of COVID-19 first appeared, according to the news release.
Health officials will announce if there are any additional locations where people may have been exposed, if they are determined.
People who attended Saturday’s basketball game can call the following numbers if they have questions.
- Oregon residents can call 211.
- Washington residents can all the state Department of Health: 800-525-0127, press #
- Walla Walla County: 509-524-2647
Most people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms.
If you are feeling sick with mild symptoms and do not need to see medical care, stay home while you recover. If you are sick and plan to seek care, please call before going in for care so arrangements can be made to prevent exposing others.
For urgent medical needs, call 911.