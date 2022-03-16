In a report released Monday, March 14, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has recommended reducing services at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center.
The report, in the making since 2019, was created by the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission in response to 2018’s MISSION Act, also known as the Veteran Community Care Act.
It is meant to modernize, realign and streamline the nation’s health care for veterans.
After site visits, listening sessions and data gathering around the country, the AIR Commission has listed among its recommendations that the Walla Walla VA reduce services to primary care and mental health, which could result in the facility being reclassified as a community-based outpatient clinic, known better as a CBOC, rather than a full medical center.
A market analysis showed veteran enrollment in VISN 20, the service region centered by the Walla Walla VA, is predicted to increase modestly and largely outside of Walla Walla.
“Demand is projected to increase for inpatient medical, surgical and mental health services, long-term care, and outpatient services. There is a need to expand access to VA health care to meet the existing and projected veteran demand,” the AIR report noted.
The recommended strategy is to invest in new outpatient facilities and expand services in existing clinics to meet future demand, while “rightsizing” services at the Walla Walla VA, officials said.
Key elements of the strategy include:
- Provide equitable access to outpatient care through modern facilities close to where veterans live and through the integration of virtual care. The VA's recommendation is to invest in modernized outpatient sites by relocating outpatient services from the Richland CBOC to an expanded facility in the Richland area. This will allow for transition of specialty care services from the Walla Walla VA to a more sustainable location where a greater number of veterans live. The recommendation also expands service offerings in Yakima.
- Enhance the VA’s strengths in caring for veterans with complex needs by relocating the residential rehabilitation treatment program from Walla Walla to a new facility at the Spokane VA to provide comprehensive care that might not be readily available in the community. The strategy maintains inpatient mental health and community living center services within the Spokane VA.
- Provide equitable access to inpatient medical and surgical care through care delivered in VA facilities and through partnerships, community providers and virtual care. The recommendation establishes a partnership through which the VA can deliver inpatient medical and surgical services in a partner’s space.
Monday's report noted that in 2019, the Walla Walla VA had an average census of 22 people per day in its residential treatment program. The facility sits on an 1800s-era site of 77 acres with newer clinical facilities built in 2013.
Facility condition assessment deficiencies are tabulated to be approximately $141 million; annual operations and maintenance costs are an estimated $4.2 million, officials said.
Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Senator Patty Murray on Tuesday, March 15, released a joint statement in response to the report’s findings as it pertains to Walla Walla.
Both lawmakers said they share a deep concern over the VA’s recommendation, noting thousands of veterans in rural Eastern Washington rely on the facility here for everything from routine exams to dental, vision and other critical services.
“We should be rolling out the red carpet for veterans, not pulling it out from under them. Reducing or eliminating care options at the Walla Walla VA would be a disservice to the men and women in our communities who sacrificed so much for our country,” McMorris Rodgers and Murray said in the statement.
The congresswomen said they are eager to have a conversation with VA leadership to better understand their recommendations, review the data the administration used to develop these recommendations, and make their stance clear.
“In the meantime, ensuring veterans have access to quality health care, when and where they need it most, will remain our top priority,” the statement read.
The report has been published in the Federal Register, submitted to Congress and a presidentially appointed AIR Commission. That commission will conduct public hearings as part of its review of the VA’s recommendations before submitting its own recommendations to President Joe Biden for further review in 2023.
