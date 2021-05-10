A certified nursing assistant residency program at Providence St. Mary Medical Center will take place because of a philanthropic gift from Columbia Rural Electric Association.
Providence St. Mary is partnering with Walla Walla Community College to provide the curriculum to a select group of candidates.
The first cohort of 10 students has just been chosen and will begin the program May 24, said spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland, director of communications, Providence Health and Services, Southeast Washington Service Area Walla Walla. Once the students complete the program, another small group will be selected at a later date yet to be set.
The Columbia REA pledge covers the cost of tuition, books and essential supplies for up to 10 students pursuing a CNA license. After licensed, students selected for the residency will be hired by Providence St. Mary for a seamless transition into work as a CNA.
“Columbia REA is pleased to partner with the Foundation to provide this new scholarship program,” said Doug Case, REA manager of marketing and member services in a release. “Columbia REA has a long history of supporting our communities and educational endeavors.”
The CNA residency program was initially piloted in 2018 with support from Providence St. Mary Foundation. The pilot recruited a diverse group of individuals into healthcare, many of whom would not have been able to enroll in the CNA courses for financial reasons.
“With a projected 12% job growth rate by 2028, the demand for CNAs is only expected to increase,” said Katelyn Reseck, foundation coordinator for Providence St. Mary in a release. “Creative strategies such as this create pathways into the healthcare field, allowing for a more diverse, viable, consistent and high-quality workforce for our rural community.”