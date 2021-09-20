This story has been update to correct a name.
Some of Louise Dyjur’s friends couldn’t hide their surprise when she recently accepted the top nursing job at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Dyjur was named as the hospital’s chief nursing officer in mid-August to arguably one of the biggest jobs in local hospital care during one of the toughest times in the history of modern medicine.
The COVID-19 pandemic that arrived in Walla Walla in March 2020 has not been kind to health care providers, here or anywhere globally.
It’s been particularly brutal to those working in hospitals.
There are media, industry and personal stories daily telling the tale of men and women caring for COVID-19 and other patients in a landscape of supply scarcity, bed shortages and valuable workers leaving the field.
Hired by Providence St. Mary in 2016, Dyjur was named the executive director of acute care in 2020, tackling some of the hospital’s most difficult challenges of the pandemic as more regional residents ended up in intensive care, needing all the help they could get to battle the coronavirus.
That’s in addition to caring for patients with other medical conditions, including those needing surgery or extended care.
In her new job position, Dyjur sees her primary goal as caring for the caregivers.
The nursing staff in Walla Walla’s only hospital, located at 401 W. Poplar St., is working harder, and longer, than professionally imaginable.
“It’s overwhelming every day, it’s unrelenting,” Dyjur said.
“It’s not like flu season when every year we have surges and volumes of really tough conditions, but those subside,” she said.
This pandemic’s lifespan is longer than originally predicted by medical experts, and that’s what’s new for health care workers, she added.
The fact that not every person eligible by age for a COVID-19 vaccine has chosen to receive a vaccination is compounding the problem.
There is a great deal of emotional strain in caring for patients who might have a poor outcome, Dyjur said.
“They are putting a lot into their care always, but it is different when you pour all your energy in — and you do see some successes — but it is very hard for people when you anticipate there will be a poor outcome.”
When patients die, she means, and that’s just the pandemic victims.
“One of those factors alone would be doable, but when you start layering those on top of each other, it is just a heavy load.”
Dyjur has seen that because Walla Walla is a small community, few nurses here have escaped seeing family, friends or friends of friends be admitted to the hospital during this time.
That situation can make work very personal very quickly, and staff has to set boundaries between the two, she said.
In normal times, most people have decent coping skills but this moment in healthcare calls for helping bolster those strategies through healthy outlets.
At the hospital it means taking regular breaks to refresh and recharge. Outside work maybe it’s journaling, cooking, running or spending time with family.
For Dyjur, it is going home to the lavender farm she owns with husband Tom Binder and walking their dogs across the purple fields.
The couple has a long history of adopting dogs from shelters. Especially, of dogs that are hard-to-place because of advanced age, high energy and other issues not all families or individuals can deal with.
In broader terms, a chief nursing officer helps a hospital stay abreast of best nursing practices and oversees the quality of nursing care, the leader of a team of professionals always seeking to provide quality care to every patient every time, Dyjur said.
She’s grateful for the help she had from mentor Yvonne Strader, who retired from the role in July.
“She spent 18 months helping me transition, looking at succession planning … She would give me the reins and stayed nearby,” Dyjur said.
Those are the sorts of interpersonal connections that drew Dyjur into nursing and keeps her there, even in the vice grip of this virus.
A career in healthcare grew organically in Dyjur. At age 17, she went to work in the office of a grain elevator her dad managed.
“And I decided that the office manager part was pretty easy but what I liked best was the relationships,” she recalled.
“I thought about how I could have a profession where I could contribute to my community that was personally fulfilling and challenging,” the blonde woman with a ready smile said. “And I found it.”
When she became a nurse in 1989, things were simpler.
“Back in the day, we admitted patients the day before their surgery, we did all their prep and monitored them,” Dyjur said.
Now, preparing for surgery is less labor intensive and can be managed at home by most people. That said, health systems have grown more complex in the last three-plus decades and nursing is more complicated, she said.
The biggest shift has been from caring for the stable patient to a more complex one. Overall, hospitalized people are now presenting with more acute need for care, including patients with addictions and behavioral health issues, Dyjur explained.
“And there is this accelerated pace of change as we do more research and we need to respond as changes come to us.”
Technology, too, is a double-edged sword. Computers and software have eliminated most of the manual, paper-based part of chart keeping. Medication management has become faster and more accurate. Those are layers of protection for those in care, Dyjur noted.
“But it isn’t great when, for some reason, the medication won’t scan or the scanner in the room is broken or the patient isn’t wearing a (identification) bracelet.”
The creativity of nurses, however, is as good as it always has been and they find a workaround for such problems, she said, smiling.
At Providence St. Mary for six years now, Dyjur said she was drawn to the hospital’s environment of family and teamwork.
“In my first interview I remember talking to a frontline nurse who had been with us for a long time. I asked her what kept her there. She said she was just so proud to work for the organization and what the organization stood for. That impressed me and I’ve found it to be true.”
Dyjur expects to work at Providence for the rest of her career, citing deep roots in the community and a way to retire having made an impact in the profession that called her so many years ago.
Until then Dyjur will do all she can to nurture the team of professionals she has a “deep, deep respect for,” she said.
“Every single person plays a really important role in what we are doing here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.