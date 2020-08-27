To be truly immersed in the mission of Providence St. Mary Medical Center requires an understanding of challenges unheard of today and a soak in the early history of Walla Walla itself.
And time travel.
That was author Linda Andrews’ assignment when she agreed to commemorate the hospital’s 140-year anniversary with a new book, the first cohesive gathering of the past into one tome.
Andrews, aided by St. Mary Chaplain Cecilia McKean and Kathie Oreb, chief mission integration officer for the medical center, spent about 18 months in producing “In Order to do Good: The History of Providence St. Mary Medical Center,” published this month.
The book title comes from a letter that St. Mary’s founding nun, Mother Joseph Pariseau, wrote to Bishop Ignace Bourget in 1858. In it she anticipated the financial struggle to start schools, orphanages and hospitals in the Northwest, but wrote “It seems to me that we should be glad to feel the pinch, in order to do good.”
There would be many pinches and worse between that time and when a true hospital opened for health care on Jan. 27, 1880, on the outskirts of the frontier city.
Andrews, whose background includes health care, speech and book writing, along with teaching writing, research and literature at Walla Walla Community College, found herself quickly sucked in by the complex history of St. Mary and the women who made everything happen.
Having been educated by nuns as she grew up in Detroit was also helpful, Andrews said.
“I knew the vibe and the vocabulary.”
Andrews has been writing for what seems like her whole life, she said. She received the Washington State Book Award for a book of poems, “Escape of the Bird Woman,” published in 1998. She graduated with a masters degree in creative writing from University of Washington.
The chance to peel back the layers of the hospital’s story fit right in with her interests and experience, Andrews said.
“And it turned out to be those most fun I’ve ever had working. I learned so much about this city I’ve lived in for 20 years,” she said.
She and McKean indulged in treasure hunts through the Providence Archives in Seattle, which houses historical records relating to the Sisters of Providence religious community in the West, and Providence Health & Services.
The researchers visited Fort Walla Walla Museum, Mountain View Cemetery and the Walla Walla Public Library They combed through books, personal journals and newspaper articles. Historical documents, and research work by the Walla Walla 2020 project paved pathways to other finds.
The book’s bibliography would end up filling five pages with more than 100 citations.
McKean, who turned out to be a crackerjack detective, called Andrews with each new discovery, served up like a delicacy from long ago, the author said this week.
“I had a great, great time.”
Modern healthcare sculpted from past
For that year and a half, the book was all consuming, and Andrews found herself in awe of the strength, devotion and determination of the women instrumental in shaping Walla Walla.
In 1856 five Sisters of Charity of Providence traveled 6,000 miles in often terrible and dangerous conditions to answer a call for help to educate children, care for the poor and nurse the sick from Bishop A.M.A. Blanchet, the first Catholic bishop assigned to the Washington Territory.
“These women were such a driving force,” Andrews said with admiration.
It was an era when most women were “defined and confined” by marriage, she explained. Those with hearts for social activism and broader works looked to convent life. There, although under supervision by priests and bishops in the Catholic Church tradition, nuns “really took control,” Andrews said.
The women of the Sisters of Providence, as the order was later called, were Canadian and had been educated according to the standards of the mid-1800s, she added.
“They had a sense of a larger world.”
The nuns’ initial work in Walla Walla established the St. Vincent Academy. But in short order the school was needed as an infirmary, thus beginning what today is a 142-bed regional medical center with numerous layers of specialty care and part of a network of hospitals, clinics, care centers and providers.
Esther Pariseau, daughter of a carriage maker who entered the Canadian convent in Montreal in 1843 at age 20, is a primary figure in “In Order to do Good.”
Pariseau became Mother Joseph, and she and a Sister Catherine joined the Walla Walla nuns from their convent in Vancouver in 1863, finding a town consisting of mostly shops, saloons, shacks, small ranches and a diverse population, according to Andrews’ sources.
In a brief visit then, the two women set about locating suitable land for a school, then convincing a local banker, Edmund Barron, to “sell” them two square blocks of land at the edge of town for the sum of $1.
Andrews laughed at the retelling of this moment.
“I never found out the substance of their conversation with Barron,” she said. “But to build something, you have to start with land. And they got it.”
That very soil is now “saturated with history,” she said, noting that Mother Joseph would later use skills gained from her father to serve as architect, construction manager, comptroller and laborer in building the hospital.
Since the nuns’ work in Walla Walla was forever in need of money, Mother Joseph also took the lead on fundraising tours around the West, riding horses over vast and treacherous stretches.
According to Wikipedia, “each of her ‘begging tours’ into mining camps lasted several months and raised between $2,000 and $5,000 toward the realization of her goal.”
Seeing the legacy left behind, Andrews found herself impressed with the Sisters of Providence time and time again, she said.
“It was the women who saw the need for the hospital. It’s like they were propelled by this vision to build … it was this drive that went on and on and on.”
The nuns here laid other groundwork for the future, including selling an early form of heath insurance, coupons for $10 that guaranteed a year’s worth of medical care. The sisters, seeing a need to supplement their labors, opened a nursing school here in 1907, an ambitious, three-year program that promised a diploma and state certification.
The program’s housing sits today at 310 W. Poplar St., home to a number of county offices.
St. Mary and its cadre of providers has undergone incredible challenges, including decimating fire, flood, poverty and deadly viruses throughout its history, Andrews found.
Then it was epidemics of smallpox, diphtheria, scarlet fever, Spanish flu and polio. Now, the hospital is dealing with the current COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“That is one thing I hope this book provides. This place has been here 140 years and it survived. And they are pulling up their socks and doing it again.”
In her walk through the past, Andrews came to see the book chronicling St. Mary’s story as a gift, both to her and, she hopes, to others.
This kind of time travel is “miraculous,” she added, echoed in the book’s opening quote from British historian, author and educator, G.M. Trevelyn.
“The poetry of history lies in the quasi-miraculous fact that once, on this earth, once, on this familiar spot of ground, walked other men and women,” Trevelyn wrote, “as actual as we are today …”
In Order to do Good: The History of Providence St. Mary Medical Center is available at Book & Game Co., Earthlight Books, the hospital gift shop and online at ubne.ws/34BB4Ii.
Proceeds from sales will be used by Providence St. Mary Foundation for areas of need.