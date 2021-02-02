Leaders of the Blue Zones Project, a nonprofit health organization, are asking residents of Walla Walla and College Place to answer a series of health questions to determine their bodies' true age, compared to their actual age.
The information gathered will be used to determine a baseline health assessment for the Walla Walla Valley, according to organizers.
Residents have until the end of March and must be 18 years or older to participate in the RealAge Test.
In December, the nationwide Blue Zones Project was launched in Walla Walla. The project is based on research by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times bestselling author.
The project incorporates Buettner’s findings and works with cities, organizations and individuals to implement policies and programs that move a community toward better health, according to the project's background information.
The survey is available now at ubne.ws/bzpwalla. Project leaders said data will inform them of the community's health currently and how Walla Walla Valley’s well-being compares with communities around the country.