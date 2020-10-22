Walla Walla’s annual "Drug Take Back Weekend" is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, at the parking lots of Walmart and the Walla Walla Police Department on both days, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
And people here are ready for it, said Vicki Ruley, crime prevention coordinator for the Walla Walla Police Department.
“I’m getting calls every day,” she said, noting the spring takeback event was canceled this year because of COVID-19.
Officials will be accepting solid as well as liquid medications, as long as the liquids are in the original, sealed containers.
Vape devices and other electronic smoking tools can be turned in once batteries are removed.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, no needles or other medical sharps can be accepted at the takeback event this year, but the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health will take medical sharps for free, Ruley said.
There will also be no shredding services offered or electronics disposals this year, she said.
The national event began a decade ago when Congress approved legislation that gave federal authorities the option to develop a permanent process for people to safely and conveniently dispose of their prescription drugs. care providers. In turn, this system establishes prescription drug monitoring programs in all the states, online sources say.
In Walla Walla the service has been a huge success, Ruley said.
In 2019, nearly 400 people brought in 520 pounds of drugs, filling 24 biohazard boxes, she said.
And while no officials look at labels or containers once they’ve been deposited in the drop-off receptacle, it’s not unusual for people to share their relief at getting rid of medications that could potentially harm others, Ruley said.
Take the cases of prescription pain relievers that arrive after the patients have died, she said.
“One woman brought in a case with one bottle missing because her teenage grandchild had found it.”
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's July report, the misuse of prescription medications is the fastest-growing drug problem in the United States.
In a 2014 national survey, more than 5,700 youth reported using prescription pain relievers without guidance from a doctor for the first time, the agency said.
A common misconception is that prescription drugs are safer or less harmful to one’s body than other kinds of drugs, but the possibilities of long-term damage of inappropriate use is significant, federal health officials said.
Stimulants, for example, have side effects in common with cocaine, and can include paranoia, dangerously high body temperatures, and an irregular heartbeats.
Opioids, which act on the same parts of the brain as heroin, can cause drowsiness, nausea, constipation, and, depending on the amount taken, slowed breathing.
Depressants can cause slurred speech, shallow breathing, fatigue, disorientation, lack of coordination, and seizures upon withdrawal from chronic use.
Removing such medications from households is an important step in reducing illegal drug use and harm, experts say.
For more information on the Drug Take Back Weekend, call Ruley at 509-524-4409, or email her at vruley@wallawallawa.gov.