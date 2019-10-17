Walla Walla County’s W2 for Drug Free Youth is conducting its annual survey on adults’ perceptions of substance use/abuse and mental health among youth.
Results will be used by the W2 coalition and stakeholders to determine where money from the state Division of Behavior Health and Recovery should be distributed, according to a release.
The survey is anonymous and available online or in paper and in Spanish or English. People also can skip questions in the questionnaire, which takes about five minutes.
The online English survey is at ubne.ws/33Hk2o2 and the Spanish survey is at ubne.ws/31mxs7u.
Those wanting paper versions can contact Peggy Needham, behavior health specialist for the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health at pneedham@co.walla-walla.wa.us or 509-524-2684.
The deadline to complete the survey is Dec. 15.