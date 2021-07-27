The American Red Cross has put out an emergency call for blood donations.
The agency continues to have a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise, Northwest region spokeswoman Abby Lutz said in a news release.
Those who donate blood are eligible for prize drawings, Lutz said. Details of that and appointment scheduling can be found at ubne.ws/ARCprizes.
In Walla Walla, blood donations by appointment and locations are as follows:
- Wednesday, July 28: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., YMCA, 340 S. Park St. YMCA Walla Walla, 340 S Park Street
- Monday, Aug. 2: Noon-5 p.m., YMCA.
- Aug 10: Noon-6 p.m., Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, 325 S. First Ave.
- Aug. 11: Noon-5 p.m., Eastgate Seventh-day Adventist Church, 380 N. Tausick Way.
- Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
For more donations dates, visit ubne.ws/ARCprizes.