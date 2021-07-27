American Red Cross: Blood needed now, Walla Walla drives to start

Numerous blood drives by the American Red Cross are planned for Walla Walla.

 Courtesy photo

The American Red Cross has put out an emergency call for blood donations.

The agency continues to have a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise, Northwest region spokeswoman Abby Lutz said in a news release.

Those who donate blood are eligible for prize drawings, Lutz said. Details of that and appointment scheduling can be found at ubne.ws/ARCprizes.

In Walla Walla, blood donations by appointment and locations are as follows:

  • Wednesday, July 28: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., YMCA, 340 S. Park St. YMCA Walla Walla, 340 S Park Street
  • Monday, Aug. 2: Noon-5 p.m., YMCA.
  • Aug 10: Noon-6 p.m., Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, 325 S. First Ave.
  • Aug. 11: Noon-5 p.m., Eastgate Seventh-day Adventist Church, 380 N. Tausick Way.
  • Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

For more donations dates, visit ubne.ws/ARCprizes.