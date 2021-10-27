The American Red Cross needs people to donate blood and quickly. With that in mind, blood drives are happening across the Walla Walla Valley in November.
The current available blood supply is the lowest it has been post-summer in over a decade, according to a Red Cross Northwest Region release.
Thousands have volunteered to aid the blood and platelet shortage, but the Red Cross is still urging eligible donors to continue making appointments to donate blood. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors are encouraged to make an appointment online or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood drives
Walla Walla
- Nov. 1, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Reid Campus Center, 280 Boyer Ave.
- Nov. 3, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Medical Center, 77 Wainwright Drive
- Nov. 9, noon-5 p.m., YMCA Walla Walla, 340 S. Park St.
- Nov. 16, noon-6 p.m., Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, 325 S. First Ave.
- Nov. 22, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Foundry Vineyards Walla Walla, 1111 Abadie St.
- Nov. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., YMCA Walla Walla, 340 S. Park St.
Milton-Freewater
- Nov. 10, 1-6 p.m., Milton-Freewater Community Center, 109 NE Fifth St.
College Place
- Nov. 17, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Walla Walla Valley Academy, 300 SW Academy Way
People donating blood need to bring a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification to check in on site. COVID-19 safety standards and protocols are in place at all blood donation locations. Face masks will be required for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status.
Those who give blood, platelets, or plasma during the week of Nov. 1-12 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video and in honor of the new "I Know What You Did Last Summer" series.
At least 10,000 more donations each week are needed to prepare for the upcoming winter season, so the Red Cross urges people to help spread the word via social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.