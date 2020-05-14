Carrie Dennett
Special to The Seattle Times
On Nutrition
The Mediterranean diet is a satisfying, plant-rich way to eat that also offers heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids, inflammation-fighting phytochemicals, gut-friendly prebiotic fiber, and a wealth of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.
Here are six ideas for giving your meals a mini Mediterranean makeover:
Eat more dark leafy greens. Greens are rich in vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients, as well as plant-based omega-3 fatty acids. Add kale, beet greens, mustard greens and collard greens to frittatas, scrambled eggs or bean and lentil soups or sauté them with garlic and finish with a squeeze of lemon.
Play with pulses. Pulses are an important part of the Mediterranean diet, especially chickpeas (garbanzo beans), lentils and fava beans. These and other pulses are common ingredients in soups, stews and spreads contributing protein, fiber and nutrients.
Make olive oil a mainstay. Olive oil is the common dietary denominator throughout the Mediterranean — Italy, Spain and Greece are the top three producers of olive oil in the world. Mediterranean cooks turn to olive oil for both cooking and baking and it’s important for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Hit culinary highs with herbs. Herbs are high in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory phytochemicals. While the exact herbs and spices used vary among the many different cuisines that fall under the Mediterranean umbrella, they are universally important in the Mediterranean cuisine. You can of course use herbs and spices to add a flavor boost to any dish, but to be even more Mediterranean, add fresh herbs to salads — it’s a great way to use that bunch of parsley or basil you bought.
Nosh on nuts. Almonds, walnuts, pistachios, hazelnuts and other nuts are staples in the Mediterranean diet. Eat them on their own or chop and add them to salads and other dishes for heart-healthy fats along with protein, fiber and a wealth of nutrients.
Love a lemon. Lemons originated in the Far East, but were introduced to the Mediterranean long ago. Lemon juice and lemon zest are both high in healthy flavonoids — a class of phytochemicals — and the acidic juice brightens the other flavors in many dishes.