As the heat ramps up, local emergency officials are urging people to hunker down.
Walla Walla County Emergency Management is making sure area residents know their options for beating the excessive, record-breaking heat wave that is pulverizing the Walla Walla Valley and beyond.
National Weather Service extended its excessive heat warning on Monday, June 28, to Sunday, July 4.
The public safety office said heat-related illnesses are of major concern over the coming week, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Overnight lows will provide little relief as nighttime temperatures will remain in the high 70s and low 80s.
"Heat stroke is an emergency — call 911," a release from Walla Walla County Emergency Managment noted.
Even before the heat wave began over the weekend, the Walla Walla Fire Department was responding to heat-related calls, according to the department's dispatch logs, with paramedics rushing around the Valley to help.
Fire department spokesperson Jennifer Scott said since June 25 they've already responded to six emergencies of people potentially overheating.
According to dispatch logs, some of the calls were at the Sleep Center on West Rees Avenue, the primary homeless shelter in the city.
Emergency Management is monitoring emergency cooling centers at the Sleep Center, Christian Aid Center, Walla Walla Public Library and Blue Mountain Action Council and will work with the Walla Walla Volunteer Corps if demands exceed capacity.
The excessive heat warning was issued for the Pacific Northwest this week by the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts temperatures may still be up into the 100-degree range through Monday, July 5.
According to the service, Walla Walla broke a record for June 27 at 110 degrees, beating the previous record of 109 in 2015. June 26 was 104 degrees, shy of the 106-degree record also set in 2015.
The high Monday at 5 p.m. was 112 degrees, just one degree short of tying the 2015 record.
This heat wave could easily rival that of two previous June heat waves in 2015 — when three days of record highs were recorded in a row — and 1992 — when four days in a row of records were broken. The 2015 heat wave also added records in early July and made for the hottest June on record in Walla Walla.
Agencies like the Walla Walla Fire Department and Emergency Management are reminding people that this is an extreme situation and precautions should be taken, such as:
- Wear light clothing.
- Check on family members and neighbors.
- Drink plenty of fluids.
- Watch for and know the signs of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke — dizziness, nausea, headache, having pale and sweaty skin, extreme thirst, confusion, fast pulse, cramping.
- Never leave people or pets in a closed car.
- Ensure pets have water and shade available.
- Work in incremental shifts and find shade often, if you have to work outside.
- Reschedule strenuous activities for another time.
- Seek air conditioned rooms whenever possible.