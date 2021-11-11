More than a hundred years ago, a Walla Walla man gave his life fighting alongside Allied forces in the vicinity of Vichy, France. Today, his name is displayed in raised letters on the side of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post building near the city’s downtown.
Walter Grant Farmer was born Dec. 5, 1896, near Wichita Falls, Texas. He died at the age of 21 on Oct. 22, 1918, less than a month before Germany signed an armistice agreement and ended the war.
As was the case with many who died in the forests and fields of France during the First World War, Farmer’s body would not be returned to the states until years later. But when his body was finally returned in 1921, first to Brooklyn and then shipped out west, he was brought home to Walla Walla, the town where he had lived before joining the Marine Corps.
Farmer had been a member of the 78th Company 6th Regiment of the United States Marine Corps, participating in a number of battles overseas before his death. The 4th American Brigade, composed of two regiments of Marines and one machine gun battalion, participated in 12 days of pitched fighting, capturing 500 enemy soldiers and the village of Bouresches, as well as the Belleau Wood.
“During the course of these operations, thanks to the brilliant courage, the vigor, spirit and tenacity of its men who overcame all hardships and losses … the 4th Brigade found its efforts crowned with success,” read a citation signed by the now-infamous but then-renowned French commanding general Henri-Philippe Petain.
Farmer also participated in the Battle of Chateau-Thierry, in which American and French forces launched a counter-offensive to push back the German advance across a 25-mile-wide front. During that battle, Farmer was injured in a gas attack, and had to be hospitalized for three months.
But after recovering, Farmer quickly rejoined the fight and was deployed in the Blane Mont sector of France. There, he was wounded by a machine gun.
Farmer would die 19 days after receiving this wound, though all official records state that he died of disease, not of wounds. This was not particularly uncommon, with the battlefields of Europe turning into a Petri dish for infectious diseases, including the Spanish Flu, which would eventually kill more people than the war itself.
Three years before his body would be returned home, Mollie Farmer received a cardboard tube in the mail, each end capped with a metal seal. Inside were a number of documents rolled tightly around one another, including one that stated that her son had “bravely laid down his life for the cause of his country.”
“His name will ever remain fresh in the hearts of his friends and comrades,” read the certificate, signed by General John J. Pershing.
Farmer died a private, but was buried a corporal, having been posthumously promoted for his service. Today, he rests at the Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla.
