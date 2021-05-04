East Umatilla Fire & Rescue responded early Tuesday, May 4, morning to a haystack fire about three miles west of Athena.
The 3:30 a.m. blaze fully engulfed the stack on Gerking Flat and Piper roads, spokeswoman Suzie Reitz said.
Several brush trucks, an ambulance and two command vehicles responded to oversee the operation. As of 10 a.m., the stack was being observed for fire flareups.
There were no injuries or property damage, Reitz said, adding the stack is expected to continue smoldering for the next few days.