The idea behind an emergency preparedness kit is to give someone enough supplies to be comfortable and safe until emergency services can arrive in the area and the community begins to recover.
Since that’s the main reason to have such a kit, what you put into it may vary depending on the risks you face.
If you live in a place where you can expect severe winter weather, for example, but you also live in a city or town that routinely deals with such emergencies, you may need only to plan for three or four days of fending for yourself.
On the other hand, if you live in a rural area that repeatedly finds itself under threat from hurricanes, you may want to plan for a longer time before you can rely on community resources. And you may want to make sure that you can easily take the essentials on the road with you in case you’re ordered to evacuate.
The basics
There are some basic items that nearly every emergency response agency recommends including in your kit. And while the number of days you’ll need to plan for varies depending on the organization giving the advice, the generally recognized minimum is three to four days. Here are some of the basics:
- Water — a gallon per person per day
- Food — pre-prepared food: canned goods, etc.
- First aid kit — with up-to-date equipment
- Flashlight — battery-powered
- Spare batteries — for various electronics
Everything apart from the water would ideally be in a dedicated container that you can take out of the house quickly in case of evacuation.
Additional items
The basics will get you through if you’re deprived of food or water, but there are some additional items you may want to include in your kit as well. These include:
- Personal care items, like toothbrushes, soap, shampoo and other toiletries
- Spare clothes
- Blankets or sleeping bags
- Rain gear
- Light sticks
Note that many of these items are likely to be necessary in the event of an evacuation order, so ideally, they’ll be ready to go and easily portable if you or someone helping you needs to put them in a car.
Documents
In addition to supplies, it’s important to prepare a packet of documents that are easily accessed in your home, or easy to bring along with you in case of an evacuation. These documents should include personal identification. You don’t need to keep your i.d. or driver’s license in your emergency kit, but it may help to include photocopies of them.
Legal documents
Items like your will, any important contracts, the deed to your home, and titles to your cars and other vehicles can be helpful to have in the event of an emergency, particularly if the event you’re dealing with is likely to lead to property damage.
Insurance documents
Along the same lines, it can be useful to have copies of auto insurance and homeowner’s insurance policies so you have them in a secure place even if you’re unable to return to your home.
Financial records
Having a recent bank statement can be useful, as can information about your retirement accounts and credit cards. You may even want to include tax records.
Again, for the purposes of responding to an emergency, it’s probably enough that you simply make copies of these items and put them somewhere easily accessible. (Ideally, they’ll be in a waterproof envelope, folder or binder — or even just a resealable plastic bag — inside your emergency response kit.)
Items especially for seniors
In addition to the standard recommendations for a preparedness kit, there are a number of items specific to seniors that you should probably include in your kit as well. These include:
Medications
You will probably want to include an additional weeks’ supply of medications in your kit. To get that extra supply, inform your doctor or other health care provider of the fact that you’re putting together an emergency supply.
Medical equipment
You will also want to have supplies for your essential medical equipment. This can include:
- Batteries for hearing aids
- Spare pairs of glasses
- Spare dentures
- Equipment for monitoring blood sugar and blood pressure, if needed
- Spare oxygen tanks
Having spares of all of these items in your kit will save you time searching the house to make sure you haven’t forgotten anything.
Medical documents
Just as with all the other essential documents you’ll want to have on hand, you’ll also want to have information about any medical needs you have. This should include:
- Basic information like your blood type, any allergies you have and a list of any conditions you’re dealing with
- An outline of the treatment you’re receiving and any other essential care or comfort information
- Information about your medical equipment needs
- A list of prescriptions you receive along with the dosages you take
- A list of contact information for your physicians
- Copies of your Medicare, Medicaid and other types of insurance information
Finally, if you have a service animal, it might be useful to include their documentation in your kit as well. For all pets, you may want to include immunization information among your documents in case you have to bring them to a shelter or board them somewhere.