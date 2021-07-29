Dee and Jerry Haun of local business Haun’s Meat and Sausage won best of show for their bacon at the Montana Meat Processors Association Convention and went on to compete at the National Cured Meat Championship in Oklahoma City this July.
The American Association of Meat Processors hosts the American Cured Meat Championships annually with 29 product categories for entry and four awards given in each category. The Hauns’ bacon won best of show and second place for the Lightweight Bacon Category in Montana, one point behind the first place winner who went on to win the national championship.
According to Chris Young, the Executive Director of the American Association of Meat Processors, the qualifications to win an award for best meat include assessments of the meat’s aroma, presentation, weight, color and workmanship.
“For a local small business going nationally and being able to win is really a great opportunity,” Dee Haun said.
The Hauns are no strangers to entering their meat in competitions and have been curing bacon since they opened their business in 1996.
Jerry Haun’s curing process differentiates his bacon from others in the market. He ages the bacon one to three days before smoking it which adds more flavor, he said. Many of the commercial bacon processors move the bacon directly from the curing process to the smokehouse without an aging stage.
Jerry and Dee Haun have their own smokehouse to accompany their business and use wood chips in their smoking process in addition to aging their award-winning bacon.
Commercial smokehouses traditionally use liquid smoke, Jerry Haun said, which results in bacon with less intense color and flavor.
Jerry and Dee have been perfecting their bacon since they started curing 25 years ago. Each time he cures, Jerry Haun will make a small change to the process if he thinks it needs improving but said he is satisfied with his bacon’s quality and curing process at the moment.
“When you get involved with a competition whether it’s with the Montana Meat Processors Association or it is at our National Cured Meats Championship, which is the largest competition in the country,” Young said, “in order to get an award there you need to be doing something right because you’re up against a lot of the top small processors in the country.”
Much of what Dee and Jerry Haun know about curing and processing meat, and building their original recipes comes from their many years of competing and being part of the smokehouse operator community.
As members of the Montana Meat Processors Association and the Northwest Meat Processors Association, they enjoy the culture of supporting and learning from their fellow local processors while encouraging new members into the community. Doing so is important to them because it advocates for localized butchers and meat processors so communities can have access to local meat, Jerry Haun said.
The Hauns have their own mobile butcher that helps butcher livestock in Walla Walla and Tri-Cities.
“There is a need for that across America right now,” Dee Haun said. “We realized that last year when the (large commercial meat processors) went down that we need to make a change.”
When the large commercial meat processors closed due to COVID-19 restrictions and were unable to produce meat for the nation, local butchers and meat processors similar to the Hauns were given federal funds to process meat for their communities, Dee Haun said.
Jerry Haun said this demand for local meat not only helped small, family-owned meat processors like his but also had a positive effect on the local growers and farmers who play an essential role in supplying processors with their product.
These are the many reasons Jerry and Dee Haun continue to make notable, locally sourced meat and enter championships to encourage others in the meat processing community to do the same.