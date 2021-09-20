A Walla Walla County commissioner recently took to social media to chastise a constituent who felt the county was not doing enough to mitigate the pandemic.
“Why anyone would buy his hate-filled wine is beyond me,” Commissioner Todd Kimball wrote in a Sept. 8 post to social media.
Some have called this an inappropriate use of the elected official’s platform — he posted these comments on his “Todd Kimball, Walla Walla County Commissioner, District 2” Facebook page. Others praised Kimball’s comments as “brave.”
Kimball did not respond to a request for comment on this story.
The public post on Facebook followed a phone call between Kimball and Trey Busch, winemaker and co-owner of Sleight of Hand Cellars and Renegade Wine Company.
Busch had called to criticize the commissioners for allowing the county fair to proceed earlier this month despite high COVID-19 infection rates and strained hospital systems throughout the U.S. West.
Previously, Kimball had stated that the county had no choice and that state law required the county fair to proceed. However, the county pointed to laws that did not mandate the state fair, and Kimball did not respond to previous requests for clarification.
In his Sept. 8 statement, Kimball made no mention of a supposed state requirement and instead emphasized his commitment to supporting the reopening of small businesses.
“Trey was very vocal with me regarding his disappointment (I am being kind in this description) with the Walla Walla County commissioners for not canceling the county fair this year,” Kimball wrote on social media. “I spoke of my passion for keeping businesses open, including his wineries.”
Kimball noted that professional rodeo participants, vendors, 4-H and FFA members all benefited financially because the fair was allowed to occur.
“According to Trey, those small businesses are not worthy to remain open even though his businesses are. Hypocritical.” Kimball wrote. “If it were up to Trey, those kids could just take a loss on their animals for another year as many did in 2020. Shameful!”
Kimball stated in his post that if he were not an advocate for keeping businesses open, then he may have supported the closure of all businesses; he listed wineries specifically.
“Since the reopening of wineries (and other businesses) in our community, our COVID-19 numbers have risen, especially with the delta variant,” Kimball wrote.
Kimball estimated that 12,000 people visit the Walla Walla Valley every weekend, or 624,000 per year, to visit area wineries.
“Trey needs to take accountability for the potential impacts his businesses have had on the spread of COVID-19 not just in our community but worldwide,” Kimball said in the post.
In his statement, Kimball did not take accountability for the potential impact of the fair, which he said drew 8,600 patrons per day.
Kimball also criticized a number of comments Busch made about fair attendees and workers. In a social media post before the fair, Busch wrote that fair workers were unmasked, unvaccinated and under-educated, and he reportedly called attendees “Trump-loving, vaccine-denying, uneducated morons,” in his phone call with Kimball, the commissioner wrote.
“Why anyone would buy his hate-filled wine is beyond me,” Kimball wrote. “Democrat, Republican, or Independent — all should reject the hatred and vile things that come out of the mouth of Trey Busch.”
Kimball named Busch and two businesses he is affiliated with in his Sept. 8 statement.
Originally, he also said Busch was the owner and a winemaker for Mark Ryan Winery. This was edited after a member of the Ryan family informed Kimball that Busch has never been an owner or winemaker there and is not associated with the business.
‘Unprofessional,’ but water under the bridge
In a brief conversation with the U-B, Mark Ryan stated he had not spoken with Kimball or Busch since Sept. 8.
“They shouldn’t have had their name brought in there in the first place,” Busch said in a Monday interview.
“I felt like it was completely unprofessional of our county commissioner to use his government page to slander a business when the business had nothing to do with the constituent.”
Busch told the Union-Bulletin that, as a father of two school-aged children and the husband to a health worker, he’s keenly concerned about the state of the pandemic in Walla Walla County.
“If the county commissioner doesn’t want to hear my concerns about what’s obviously a public health pandemic, apparently he’s going to listen to me and then turn around and mock me,” Busch said.
Busch said that he considered Kimball’s statements to be “water under the bridge,” and said he would be happy to talk privately with the commissioner in the future. He said that he hadn’t expected to convince the commissioner to change his mind with his phone call, but believed he had a right to talk to his elected representative in county government.
“He and I had a private conversation, me as a public citizen and he as my elected representative for the county,” Busch said. “He decided to publicly trash the winery and me.”
If you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen. Rage will make electeds do stupid things, make factual errors, and try to ignore those errors when called out. We could do better for a District 2 Commissioner.
I’m very saddened to see a public elected official slander a private citizen, his business, and one of the revenue backbones of this community. Grow up, Kimball.
