During the 24-hour days in Tromsø’s summer, concerts are held daily at midnight in the city’s big, modern Arctic Cathedral.

While the grand hall isn’t really a cathedral, it has the feel of one, with a spare style that seems Scandinavian modern and simultaneously recalls a Sami gathering space. It includes a grand window looking out at the unsetting sun as it works its way horizontally across the horizon.

Three years ago, a young Hanne-Sofie, who both sang and played the flute while accompanied on the Steinway by her husband, was performing for a week or two when I visited the far-northern city. Her vibrant vocal and flute tones, plus exceptionally graceful timing, literally took my breath away. The tunes were mostly lyrically classical, but also included a beautiful yoik number, the first time I had heard Sami music.

When we met again this year, she told me she grew up in a small fishing town in the Vesterålen Islands, which are similar to and just north of the much more famous and touristy Lofotens. She learned the flute in order to play in a children’s marching band, a type of ensemble found all over the country. Her musical genes are clearly strong, with both grandfathers having been amateur church organists. There was even a pipe organ in her childhood home, and she taught herself to play the piano at an early age.

When in high school, she studied as an exchange student in Wisconsin. There she discovered the fun of singing in a school and a church choir. She stressed to me how wonderful it was to attend daily rehearsals, especially since there is no music in most Norwegian public schools. Later, back home, for three years she attended a special music high school, focusing on singing. Finally, though, she decided it was more practical for her to major in flute.

At Tromsø’s Arctic University she made the most of her time by studying with an expert in the Baroque version of the instrument. Her own instrument, which has just one key, was essential in mastering Historically Informed Performance (HIP), in which she has a master’s degree. The technical limitations of instruments designed in the 17th century help reveal how pieces were written for performance, and what the composer’s intentions were for feel and style.

Baroque flutes, however, were tuned to somewhat different pitches from one region, or even one town, to the next, so all players had to carry with them several versions of the instrument in order to match the “A” being used by the local musicians. Penny whistle players, somewhat similarly, often bring along several instruments of various lengths to play well in various keys. In today’s classical music world, though, “A” has been standardized, so Hanne-Sofie plays a modern silver flute for the Midnight Sun concerts.

She has also polished up a couple of traditional tunes on a Norwegian willow flute. It is a folk instrument, made from the trees of that name and wrapped with new bark every spring, lacking all finger holes or keys. As an overtone sound generator, it is like a “natural horn,” say a trumpet with no valves, and the notes between the overtones are achieved by partially covering the one hole at the end where the player’s breath comes out. In this global age, Chinese entrepreneurs have seen a new market open for them in Asia by manufacturing a comparable instrument made of bamboo. Hanne-Sofie says it’s indestructible.

As for making a living playing music, the scrambling involved reminds me of my musician friends in Walla Walla. Hanne-Sofie holds down part-time jobs as a church organist and a choir director. With her husband, Robert, she has toured in Germany and in Holland, where she did part of her Master’s study at the Royal Conservatory of the Hague.

They are invited for short jobs, too, like the law school graduation she had booked for the next day. But, like many American bagpipers, her most popular gig, which contributes big time to making ends meet, is playing at funerals. Amazing Grace!

Take three minutes on YouTube being brought to the point of tears by the beauty of Hanne-Sofie and Robert performing “Biegga/Wind Samisk joik” in a Midnight Sun concert. You can reach her by email at akselsen@viagalante.no.

Clark Colahan is a retired professor from Whitman College.