After some delays — much of it because of a worldwide pandemic — Chantal Ramirez finally has a home.
The Walla Walla mother of one said she knows what a privilege it is to own a new home, especially as real estate in the region continues to skyrocket.
A small crowd of volunteers, family members, friends and Habitat for Humanity members cheered on Ramirez Saturday, April 17, at the home on Carrie Avenue, as they dedicated her home and her dream became a reality.
Ramirez thanked Habitat for Humanity members and the numerous volunteers who helped complete construction.
“It feels good,” Ramirez said. “It’s humbling and it just makes me feel grateful. Sometimes it feels like, in society, we’re only worried about ourselves, but it’s nice to know that there’s still people that care enough to do stuff like this.”
She said she was apartment hopping and then living with family, but now she and her daughter, Jamila Ramirez, 4, and their dog, Luna, will have a place to call their own.
Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity, which services Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties, partnered with Chantal Ramirez to build the home at cost, mostly thanks to volunteer work behind the scenes.
Not only that, she was also required to put her own “sweat equity” into the home by working on it herself.
Although she wasn’t a big fan of the roofing.
“I think the roof was probably my least favorite, just because of the height,” Chantal Ramirez said with a laugh. “But it’s kind of empowering to learn how to fix and build and do just about anything in the house.”
Other local partners and volunteers pitched in to build, including work done by students and teachers with the Southeast Area Technical Skills Center.
Local Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jet Richardson said the SEATech students, who also helped build the previous home next door, had constant on-and-off access to the site because of the Walla Walla School District going in and out of coronavirus-related restrictions.
But Richardson said it was a relief to finally hand the keys to the Ramirez family on a sunny, warm Saturday.
“I think what I’m most proud about is the way the community stuck it out and got it done,” Richardson said. “Especially Chantal.”
Alysia Johnson, with Women Helping Women Tri-Cities, said Habitat for Humanity received a grant from the organization that helped Chantal Ramirez pay for closing costs and a down payment.
“This plays into our mission of empowering women and children,” Johnson said. “(We’re) getting them on their feet, on solid ground.”
Chantal Ramirez will have a much more affordable monthly payment since the process helps pay for construction, land and some paperwork. Some materials were also provided at a discount from local providers. It all adds up — or rather, subtracts — to get people into homes who otherwise couldn’t afford them.
Three homes along Carrie Avenue have been constructed by Habitat for Humanity over the last four and a half years, with the previous home dedicated in September 2019.
Richardson said he would like to build some more momentum and provide more opportunities to build affordable housing in the Walla Walla Valley, but there is a serious scarcity of available ground.
Richardson said they have some leads, but nothing is set in stone.
With the housing market in the Valley surging, the need for generosity is greater than ever, he said.
“It’s not just about putting people in homes,” Richardson said. “It’s about building communities, it’s about building stability and creating opportunities for generational wealth that doesn’t exist in the rental market ... and home prices and land prices being what they are in our little corner of Washington, I think any opportunity to do this is something to be celebrated and encouraged.”