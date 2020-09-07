The cancellation of this year’s Walla Walla County Fair left many local students without a way to sell the market animals they raised over the summer.
The FFA Alumni and Friends group has been working to find buyers for these animals, but 12 lambs and two goats are still remaining. Because these animals don’t have processing dates, they will be “turned.”
The group is looking for donors to help make this happen.
Here’s how it works, according to FFA Alumni and Friends registrar Staci Humphreys.
“Rather than purchasing an animal/meat to keep from a 4-H or FFA student, the donor makes a tax-deductible donation to Walla Walla FFA Alumni Association, designating the funds for a specific student. The donor does not take possession of the animal but is simply making a donation to the student.”
The group hopes to get $400 per lamb and $300 per goat, saying that will barely cover the costs the kids have put into their projects.
The animals will then be sold at current market prices to a livestock marketer. The FFA alumni group has found a buyer who is willing to take all of the turned animals, and the kids will get a few more dollars from this sale.
Anyone interested in helping out by turning one or more of these animals can call or text 509-301-4185.
