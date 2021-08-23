The Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, continues to burn over the weekend but with significantly less speed than in prior weeks.
Less than additional 200 acres burned between Thursday, Aug. 19, and Monday, Aug. 23, bringing the total to 39,422 acres since the fire began in early July. The fire remains at 35% contained.
Fire activity was minimal throughout the weekend due to rains and lower temperatures. While a cold front was expected to move over an area Monday, crews were wary of the threat of accompanying strong winds.
A drying trend was also expected to begin Monday and persist throughout the week. This will combine with warmer weather later in the week to begin drying fuels of residual moisture from the weekend’s rains, which is expected to increase fire growth in the coming days.
Fire containment lines to the north of the fire have held over the last week, and crews continue to be rerouted to the fire’s southern edge, where most of the fire’s growth has occurred in recent weeks.
Due to recent rains and a slight decrease in fire danger across the region, the Oregon Department of Forestry has reduced certain public-use restrictions in lands managed by the agency. Fires are now allowed in designated areas, and activities such as chainsaw use which can cause sparks are allowed with precautions during certain hours.
For more information of fire prevention restrictions in the Northeast Oregon District, call 541-975-3027.