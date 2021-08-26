The Green Ridge Fire, 30 miles east of Walla Walla, continues to burn slowly in the Blue Mountains, growing by 56 acres on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
That brings total acreage burnt since the fire began July 7 to 39,546. The fire was 35% contained as of Thursday, Aug. 26.
Crew continue work mopping up sections of uncontrolled line on the fire’s western and northern flanks, where most of the fire’s current containment is located. A drying trend that started earlier this week is expected to continue and increased wind is expected to result in a slight increase in fire behavior.
Rocky Mountain Team Black, the Type 2 Incident Management Team overseeing the firefighting effort at the Green Ridge and Lick Creek Fires for the last two weeks, handed over command to Northwest Team 8 Thursday morning.