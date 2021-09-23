The Green Ridge Fire, burning in the Blue Mountains 30 miles east of Walla Walla, has slowed to a virtual standstill, growing by under 300 acres in the last week, though it remains at 40% contained. As of Wednesday, Sept. 22, the fire has burned 43,735 acres.
Fire behavior has been minimal in recent weeks, with only minimal smoke being observed near Diamond Peak Road and Mt. Misery around the fire’s eastern side.
Where containment lines have previously been established, firefighters completed suppression repair work, including by constructing water bars to reduce erosion and masticating vegetation to improve roadways used for the containment lines. Crews have also worked on removing hazard trees along roadways.
Firefighters continue to patrol and monitor the Green Ridge Fire’s behavior, particularly on the southern edge of the fire in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness, where most of the fire’s growth has occurred in recent weeks. Crews also continue to implement suppression repairs on the western, northern and eastern edges of the fire, where containment lines are secured.
Fire officials still caution the public to stay clear of fire-blackened areas due to the risks of trees that may fall without warning, scalding hot stump holes, and other hazards. Officials urge the public to maintain situational awareness when traveling and hiking in fire-damaged forests.
