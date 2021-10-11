Two local candidate with very different professional backgrounds are hoping to claim Dayton City Council Position 1 in the upcoming general election.
Laura U. Aukerman, 51, owns a small business in Dayton with her daughter — Paig's Floral & Gifts — but before then spent 30 years working in the nuclear sector.
Boe Stevenson, 45, also owns a small business — Boe Designs Graphic Design & Screen Printing.
The two are running to fill the seat of departing councilor Heather Hiebert.
Both Stevenson and Aukerman feel they offer something they see lacking in the current City Council — diversity.
"When we have a more diverse group of Council members, we will be able to look at issues from a lot of different angles," Aukerman said.
One of Aukerman's passions is to the see the Council's meetings becoming a focal point for the community again.
"I ... have seen very little community involvement at City Council meetings," Aukerman said. "One of my goals would be to work on obtaining more community involvement."
That can be achieved by finding more ways to diversify communications, she said, and finding ways to welcome in community members to attend meetings.
Aukerman said she was disappointed in the attitude of some Council members at a July meeting where one councilor complained because a crowd had turned out and he reportedly called the citizens "whiners."
"This is not becoming behavior for a councilman," Aukerman said. "But (it's) a definite example of how not to obtain community involvement."
For Stevenson, he said running for Council was a no-brainer and he also called for level heads in the Council and diversity of thought.
"The decision to run ... is really quite simple," Stevenson said. "Dayton needs citizens to take interest in serving this community."
Stevenson said his experiences would help run the city in the spirit of a small business, "not just a small town."
He said some friends brought the idea to his attention several months ago and he knew it was the right thing to do.
"We need diversity on the Council," he said. "And we need level-headed discussions that propel us toward the goals we have set and will continue to set for this community."
Position 1 is up for a full term for the winner of this year's election.
