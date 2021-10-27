With wine grape harvest season largely in the rearview mirror, vineyard managers in the Walla Walla Valley are reporting lower yields than normal as a result of poor weather conditions, but they are predicting higher quality wines from the grapes they did harvest.
Every vineyard manager the Union-Bulletin spoke with experienced shorter, earlier harvest seasons, and all are expecting that higher skin-to-juice ratios are going to create better, more flavorful wines.
Growers across the state have broadly shared this experience, said Steve Warnar, president of the Washington State Wine Commission.
“Everyone seems to be super stoked about the quality of this harvest,” Warnar said.
But the impact to yields from earlier frost damage and this summer’s heat dome, which cooked the area with sustained temperatures around 120 degrees in June, varied significantly from vineyard to vineyard.
Wildly varying yields
At Grosgrain Vineyards, north of the state line off Old Milton Highway, frost damage from a cooling event in the spring reduced the amount of clusters on the vine, while the heat dome reduced the size of those clusters, said owner and winemaker Matt Austin in an interview.
Some varieties on their four actively producing acres fared much better than others, such as the cabernet sauvignon and grenache, while their older Italian nebbiolo vines, planted by a previous owner, saw dramatically lower yields, Austin said.
Leased blocks at other vineyards also saw wildly different impacts from the weather, he added: Fruit yields from Les Collines Vineyard, the largest contiguous grower in the Valley, were down about 50%. Conversely, the Spanish albariño grapes Grosgrain purchased from Phillips vineyard had the largest yields ever, Austin said.
Earlier, compressed season
The high heat of the summer shifted the harvest season forward by weeks or as much as a month, depending on the vineyard. At Foundry Vineyards, harvest began a month earlier and was compressed into a month, said winemaker Jay Anderson.
“We basically had all of our fruit in by the end of September, and in some years harvest can stretch to early November,” Anderson wrote in an email. “It was just a little more hectic in the winery.”
Many vineyards across the Valley and state experienced a similarly early and condensed harvest season, according to industry groups.
“High summer temperatures led to an earlier harvest at some sites, while a shift in the weather in mid-September allowed normal hang time at other sites, allowing fruit to ripen while retaining natural acidity during the cooler night temperatures,” wrote a representative from Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance in an email.
That condensed time frame created a logistical challenge for many, Warnar said.
“For the most part, that was our largest challenge this year,” Warnar said.
Adjusting to a changing climate
The impacts growers are seeing this year can’t be shrugged off as a fluke, said Los Rocosos Vineyards owner Roger Lemstrom.
“We are facing climate change,” Lemstrom said. “I don’t care what your politics are, whether you believe in climate change; these things believe in you. So how do we, as farmers, react and adjust to this?”
Growers need to consider what varieties they grow going forward, as high heat events become more likely and more intense, he said. The grapes that thrive in low water environments and harder climates are going to become more reliable in the future, he said.
“We grow 47 different varieties of grape in this valley, and the ones that are going to survive are the ones that fall into that Mediterranean heat range,” Lemstrom said. “All of these fiddly, beautiful, sauvignon blancs and rieslings, all of these cute little white wines, they’re all in Canada now.”
In the Rocks district near Milton-Freewater, Los Rocosos saw one of the lowest drops in yield of an area vineyard, only pulling around 2% less fruit than expected, Lemstrom said.
In part, he credits laziness and luck with saving his crop.
Vineyards perform mid-season canopy management, trimming leaves and tidying vines for efficient and easy harvest later in the season. Los Rocosos does that work a couple of weeks later than most other vineyards, Lemstrom said.
In June, when a heatwave smothered the region for days, sunburning fruit across the Valley, Lemstrom said the only damage he saw was on the western end of his rows, where the sun was the most intense.
“I’m not some viticultural genius, but I think for the sheer fact that, because I’m either lazy or I just don’t do things the way other people do, I lucked out on that heat dome,” he said.
In the future, growers would do well not to rely on that luck, but instead intentionally plan for heat mitigation, Lemstrom said.
What that looks like may depend on the grower — shade nets might work for a small vineyard like his, but would be prohibitively expensive for many larger growers. Like other industries vulnerable to climate change, wine growers may need to consider that similar heat waves will come more frequently, he said.
But at least for this year, Lemstrom echoed the sentiments of his fellow growers: Whatever the challenges in growing or harvesting, he believes this year’s vintage is shaping up to be a particularly good one.
