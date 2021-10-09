COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place Walmart is a magnet for both shoppers and shoplifters in the region.
Now, under a new program run by the city in conjunction with Blue Mountain Health Cooperative, officials are hoping they can polarize that magnet a bit and drive would-be shoplifters down more constructive roads.
As the largest retail store in Walla Walla County, it provides almost every necessity and amenity you could think up — a one-stop shop.
But you probably already knew that. And so do shoplifters.
In 2016, Time magazine reported Walmart loses 2 cents for every dollar it makes in profit because of excessive shoplifting. At the time, the national chain was losing $3 billion to theft, which the store planned on curbing with new tools for its Loss Prevention teams.
Now, some of those dollars could be felt locally.
The local numbers aren’t public knowledge, but College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras said he could comfortably say north of $1 million in product is lost from the location each year. Granted, some of that is miscounting and other inventory issues, Tomaras said, but it’s still an eyebrow-raising number.
There were 145 shoplifting cases in College Place in 2020. Tomaras said 90% of those were at Walmart.
Blue Mountain Health Executive Director Alayna Brinton said she was not fully aware of the far-reaching fingers of shoplifting. She said she learned other box stores have chosen to avoid coming to the Walla Walla Valley because of Walmart’s theft totals.
“I knew there was shoplifting, but I didn’t realize how it was impacting our community,” Brinton said. “I didn’t see the big picture.”
Now the picture has become more clear to Brinton and she said a new program — funded by Walmart and run by the city alongside Blue Mountain Health — could bring about a positive change in the lives of people who are struggling or down on their luck.
Powers to the people
When Mitchell Powers, 21, came from the Battle Ground, Washington area to College Place, he didn’t necessarily have plans on how he could leave a fingerprint on the city.
Powers moved here three years ago to study theology with an emphasis in social welfare at Walla Walla University.
His classes are laden with reading of theology and doctrine text books. He didn’t see himself doing much else, based on his studies.
But Powers’ studies led him to join the school’s Center for Humanitarian Engagement, run by David Lopez.
Lopez took Powers on as a project specialist and encouraged him to look at participating in the city’s Diversity and Inclusion Board, composed after the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020.
So Powers did for the board what he’d been doing all along for school — reading. Lots of reading.
He plowed through some research about diversion programs being done in Washington state, aimed at reducing recidivism. He didn’t think much of it.
“All I did was research,” he said.
The research was clear to Powers — human interaction was key. It wasn’t good enough for the participants to check a box and say they were sorry — real action had to take place and real interaction had to start that engine.
Powers presented his research to the board earlier this year and sort of left it at that.
“I thought maybe it was going to sit there for a couple years,” Powers said.
Not the case.
Within months, the city had taken up the cause and a brand new initiative has now begun to help reduce shoplifting and, most importantly for Powers, increase compassion to those who are in desperate need.
College Place City Attorney Rea Culwell said the city asked for Walmart to partner and they obliged, almost no questions asked.
Brinton said the first 10 people through the program will be fully funded by a Walmart grant.
Culwell and Powers presented the idea to Blue Mountain Health and now it’s a reality.
Uplifting shoplifters
Here’s how it works: A first-time offender shoplifts something from Walmart. Either the police department or the Loss Prevention department at Walmart suggest charges against the person.
College Place City Attorney Rea Culwell looks at the facts of the case. Culwell can look at their criminal history and make a call on whether or not they’d be a good fit.
Culwell extends an offer to the person in Walla Walla District Court — report to Blue Mountain Health within 30 days for an assessment and you could have this removed from your record and set your life on a better path.
If the person makes the effort to respond within the 30-day period, the program begins. They’ll need to go to the walk-in clinic for Blue Mountain Health — always free, as all their services are, Brinton pointed out, at 1103 S. Second Ave., in Walla Walla.
A clinician sits down with the person and goes through everything — family life, criminal history, schooling, relationships, medications, addictions, etc.
The person can take an online course from the state, which they must complete in order to graduate from the program. Blue Mountain Health will also use navigation services to help steer that person toward what they need, be it food, shelter, hygienic products, job training and more.
Many of the tools people need are already available, but many people might not know, either because of the stigma surrounding the social safety net or just lack of education about it, Brinton said. Offering help are the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank, federal SNAP and WIC benefits, rental assistance and more resources available at multiple Walla Walla Valley nonprofits and government agencies.
The onus is then placed on that person to continue with counseling and pursuing better avenues for their personal needs. If they want to improve their lives, they must take those steps.
If the person ends up being a repeat offender, they may end up getting more intensive counseling services in the clinic’s outpatient facility, Brinton said.
Culwell said the goal is that in about two years, the person in question has gone from a low point in their life and to having crossed a bridge to a better future.
She said approximately 55 people per year are shoplifting at Walmart, some repeatedly, and this program could help about 15 to 30 of those people and begin to shrink that annual number.
There are already two diversion efforts in place that law enforcement can recommend as far as substance abuse — the two-strike rule under the state Supreme Court’s “Blake decision,” which allows police to recommend treatment twice before charging someone and the Washington State Patrol program designed to help people in the midst of substance abuse and addiction.
But this would in addition to those efforts, and College Place city officials see this as an opportunity to reduce recidivism and empower people to make better choices.
With the three diversion opportunities, this could mean a reduction in shoplifting that eases the burden on the criminal justice system and weeds out the root of the problem of shoplifting, which is usually financial desperation.
The No. 1 theft item is makeup. Other items that often are stolen are for personal hygiene and health — it’s not just TVs and Play Stations. Many of these people are simply needy.
Culwell said she’s even seen an uptick over this summer of first-time shoplifters, taking things such shampoo and mouth wash.
Brinton said her team developed the program based on the research presented by Powers and Culwell. She also did her own research on programs that have worked around the country.
“Our goal, ultimately, is to plug holes,” Brinton said. “It’s a vicious cycle and we need to make a healthy cycle.”
Beautiful grace
This is no free pass, Tomaras made clear.
“There’s still accountability,” Tomaras said. “We’re going to aggressively prosecute people who need to be prosecuted and we’re going to help people who need to be helped.”
For example, Tomaras said there are numerous times Walmart Loss Prevention won’t even call police, sometimes out of compassion. The company is even funding the first 10 people to come through the program, which could lead to more grants from state agencies if it proves successful. I
It can often take a bit before somebody is trespassed from the store for life.
“I don’t think people realize what a great partner they are in our community,” Tomaras said. “(For us) we want other businesses coming to our city knowing that we take this stuff seriously — we’re not going to turn into Seattle.”
Part of taking it seriously is providing tangible, human interaction, Brinton said. She said many of the people who choose to shoplift often have high rates of anxiety and they often exude a feeling of hopelessness.
From everything she’d read, face-to-face interaction had to be present to end recidivism.
“We just want to make ourselves available and place ourselves in a place to empower them to make those (better) choices,” Brinton said. “I just believe in the power of walking alongside people.”
That’s where the two words come into play — diversion and recidivism. If the would-be shoplifters can be diverted, maybe it will reduce recidivism, Culwell said.
For Powers, the reality of his impact has hit him in waves. He never expected that a student in a small college town could end up paving the way for a shift in how the town treats crime.
“I will credit College Place,” he said. “They have been so remarkably quick in not only listening to the statistics, but then enabling a program to combat those statistics. I was blown away.”
It all lines up perfectly with his life ethos.
“It’s a margin of people that sometimes get looked over,” Powers said of the people who are likely to benefit from the diversion program — the kind of people he could pastor one day.
“I think, from the perspective of being a Christian Adventist, knowing this grace story that we believe in, I think of the individuals in that sense and I think I’ll be thinking about them for the rest of my life.
“This program grants grace ... It’s beautiful.”
