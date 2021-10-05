Gov. Jay Inslee will make several stops in Walla Walla on Wednesday, Oct. 6, his staff announced Tuesday afternoon.
The governor will visit Walla Walla Community College to talk with students and staff from the energy systems technology program and the enology and viticulture program about their development in advancing the Career Connect concept, a program providing hands-on training for college students in the state.
Inslee will also tour the Sleep Center on Rees Avenue to learn more about the city of Walla Walla's response to homelessness in the community.
He will end his day touring Les Collines Vineyard, south of Walla Walla near the state line, to discuss the impacts of climate change on wine production across Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.