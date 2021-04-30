Gov. Jay Inslee named Cheryl Strange the new leader of Washington state's Department of Corrections, according to a news release from the governor's office Thursday, April 29. She'll be the first woman to lead the department.
Strange is the secretary of the state's Department of Social and Health Services, where she's been working since she was appointed in 2017 by Inslee, the release noted.
"I didn’t have to look far to know that we have the right leader, right here, already on our team," Inslee said in the release. "I can’t think of anyone more qualified than Cheryl to lead DOC into its new future. She is a forward-facing leader, innovator and change agent and I know she will bring a vision and lifetime of proven leadership to DOC."
Strange will fill the role being vacated by Steve Sinclair, who announced his retirement in January.
Strange served as deputy secretary for the DOC from 2008-2011 and has 40 years of nonprofit and government work on her resume.
The social services department will be led in the interim by Don Clintsman while a nationwide search begins to replace Strange and lead the state's largest human service agency, according to the release. Julie Martin will be the acting DOC secretary until Strange begins officially on May 15.
Strange will have her work cut out for her as the department deals with a few difficult items from 2020, including large COVID-19 outbreaks that led to multiple complaints from inmates and their family members, and a controversy at Airway Heights Correction Center where a man reportedly ended up in the same cell as his sister's rapist and killed him.
The department throughout the pandemic faced scrutiny from concerned family members who heard stories of inmates being shuttled between facilities, despite virus outbreaks at places like the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla and Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, Washington.
"It is a tremendously rewarding challenge that lies ahead, particularly with the emphasis on re-entry by incarcerated individuals and the needed focus of equity and racial justice in our correctional system," Strange said in the release. "It is also a noble cause and I truly appreciate the governor’s confidence as I take on this new role."