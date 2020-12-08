Washington’s latest round of sweeping COVID-19 restrictions will stay in place through Christmas and into the new year.
Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the wide-ranging restrictions he ordered Nov. 15 — shutting down indoor dining and gyms and limiting social gatherings — will be extended to Jan. 4.
Inslee also pledged $50 million in additional state aid for businesses, as well as economic safeguards for workers impacted by the pandemic.
In addition to shutting down indoor service at restaurants and bars, Inslee’s order limits outdoor seating to parties of five or fewer. Gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys and museums must remain closed.
Indoor gatherings with people outside of a person’s household are prohibited unless participants have quarantined for at least a week and tested negative for the virus.
At the time he announced the Nov. 15 emergency order, initially for four weeks, Inslee said he hoped the state would make progress, “and that would be the limit of these restrictions.”
The governor and other officials also had pleaded with the public to limit Thanksgiving family gatherings and travel.