Frustrated by the coronavirus pandemic? Tired of being cooped up?
A Tri-Cities business may have something to make you feel better — ax throwing.
AXE KPR Axe Throwing on Chapel Hill Boulevard in Pasco is opening an outdoor throwing range.
Up to five people ages 10 and older can participate as a group.
Or, the mobile range on wheels can be rented out and hauled to your party, wedding or other event, said the owners of AXE KPR (“axe keeper”).
“The game is like darts, on steroids!” they said in a news release.
The indoor ranges have been closed since the state announced closures in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Participants will get a one-on-one axe throwing lesson before you start. The cost starts at 10 throws for $10 or pay $25 for 30 minutes for unlimited throws.
Close-toed shoes are required to participate.
Hours are posted on the website at: www.axekpr.com, and on Instagram @AXEKPR and Facebook @AXEKPRS.