Loren Culp, the Republican challenger to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in the 2020 general election, will appear at an event in Walla Walla today.
According to Culp's campaign website, the event will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot next to Borleske Stadium and in front of Veterans Memorial Pool.
The event will feature food, music and speeches from local leaders.
The GOP hopeful's campaign is calling it a "victory protest rally."
Walla Walla County Republican Party Chairman Shane Laib said people are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. He said attendees should bring their own chairs and water because it could be hot outside.
Laib said expected speakers include local state senate candidate and former Walla Walla County Commissioner Perry Dozier, along with Washington State Republican Party Chairman Caleb Heimlich.
Laib said organizers were able to work with the city of Walla Walla to use the public parking lot, a space he said is vital so that social distancing can be implemented as much as possible.
Culp finished second to Inslee in the August primary, easily beating a plethora of GOP candidates along the way.
Culp is a U.S. Army veteran, the police chief of Republic, Washington, and a first-time political candidate.
The Culp campaign also made a stop Saturday at Kennewick's Clover Island Waterfront Park and will have another rally Monday in Liberty Lake, Washington.