Editor’s note: In this weeklong series, the Union-Bulletin will focus on the upside of 2020. Despite a pandemic, historic floods and more, not all news in 2020 was bad news; sometimes our staff reported on heartwarming stories of communities coming together, people working for good in the Valley and businesses defying odds.
In the face of a global pandemic, folks in the Walla Walla Valley didn't back down when it came to people caring for each other.
While nearby counties were dealing with extended economic shutdowns, Walla Walla County was able to continue thriving in many areas.
From visitors experiencing unsolicited kindness, to city leaders working with businesses to foster economic success, to the community making sure its homeless population was taken care of, Walla Walla's community spirit was on full display this year.
Today's stories, as has been true throughout this series, were selected and voted on by U-B staff members to reflect the upside of 2020 — a year that provided many opportunities for kindness and compassion.
Pull up a chair
This year was especially hard, economically speaking, on the hospitality industry — hotels and restaurants, mainly — because of restrictions that were designed to limit the spread of COVID-19.
More than 2,400 restaurants have closed in Washington state, according to the Washington Hospitality Association.
So when the U.S. Congress passed a stimulus package that included billions of dollars given to local governments, the city of Walla Walla poured the money straight back into infrastructure and supplies for businesses to continue operating.
Chloe LeValley wrote several stories about those efforts throughout the year.
What resulted from the city's spending became the centerpiece of Walla Walla in 2020 — the Plaza on First. The large seating area on First Avenue between East Main and Poplar streets became the happening spot in town where people could eat and drink in an outdoor environment, in line with Washington state's COVID-19 requirements.
In addition, the funding was used to purchase seating, tables and even materials to build "streeteries" (also referred to by the city as "parklets") and patios for restaurants around town.
The alfresco dining movement allowed for many restaurants to keep their businesses alive even as winter arrived.
A stellar stay for Stella
One of the restaurants adjusting to all of the changes was Bacon & Eggs.
Dawn Olsen and Kylie Woody, two workers at the popular breakfast joint on East Main Street, took note of Stella the goldendoodle in September.
The dog was visiting with owners Lisa Strandberg and Patrick Neri, of Anacortes, Washington. Olsen and Woody could see that Stella was going through something rough, which they learned was an aggressive cancer in the dog's face.
Stella was being treated at the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Pullman, Washington. Her handlers opted to give her a break from one of her long radiation treatments by spending the weekend in Walla Walla.
The goldendoodle galloped through vineyards all weekend and was treated to breakfast at Bacon & Eggs two mornings in a row.
The second morning, knowing that Stella would be returning, Woody and Olsen joined to give Stella special CBD treats to manage pain, a custom collar that read "I beat cancer" and a new stuffed toy. Breakfast was also on the house.
Strandberg and Neri were blown away by the kindness of the workers at the restaurant and the local wineries.
Strandberg said "something special" was going on in Walla Walla that she hadn't seen in other places this year.
Sleeping on success
In a year when many were complaining about being sheltered in place, 21 people in Walla Walla were more than happy to be sheltered in one spot at long last.
In January, LeValley wrote about the Walla Walla Sleep Center — a shelter set up several years ago by the city for homeless individuals — as it celebrated 17 people receiving permanent housing with four more in line.
The shelter is not designed for long-term stays, but the city partners with the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless and Blue Mountain Action Council to help people staying in the facility get the help they need.
In the center's yearly review with Walla Walla City Council, the results were clear — having a specialist on site was paving the way for people to exit homelessness for good.
One of the specialists working at the Sleep Center is Erica Bristol, who was once homeless herself.
Bristol shared one story of a couple that went from living in their car to living in a house and operating a restaurant.
"Life has improved 10,000% for them!" Bristol exclaimed.
With the help of the homeless alliance, 23% of people staying at the Center have gotten their identification or Social Security cards, 17% are working part time and 26% have moved into permanent housing.
Honorable mention: WW hoopsters win local tourney
In the world of sports, 2020 was not a banner year — mainly because most sports weren't able to raise championship banners.
But in Walla Walla, one tournament was able to get off the ground before the pandemic shutdown — the Walla2Hoops Tournament of Hoops.
The Walla2Hoops fifth grade boys team took first place in February out of 84 teams.
The AAU team had racked up several tournament wins early in the year.
In tomorrow's edition of "On the Upside: 2020," we'll take a look at how the community literally built itself up this year.