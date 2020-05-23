Over the next roughly four weeks about 400 grazing goats will munch down weeds and other vegetation growing along the levees from the Mill Creek diversion dam toward the metal division works foot bridge, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Friday.

The goats are likely to arrive today but could be Monday, depending on how long they take to complete similar work at Lower Monumental Dam, said Park Ranger Dillon Benitez.

The goats come from Healing Hooves of Edwall, Wash., on a contract estimated around $7,500.

Vegetation control via hungry goat is an alternative to herbicides and burning. It comes with the added benefit of decreasing future maintenance by reducing seed production, an announcement from the Corps explained.

The arrival of the goats means dogs will have to be leashed on both sides of the creek. That’s already a requirement on the paved trail on the north side of the creek and in Rooks Park. However, it extends to the gravel side of the creek while the goats are onsite.

An electric fence will be set up in the areas where the goats work, and unleashed animals could come into contact with the fence. Potential also exists for pets to conflict with the working dogs brought in to herd with the goats.

The first phase of grazing is planned for the south levee starting at the dam at Rooks Park.

Once the vegetation is cleared around the levees, the goats will go to work on the underbrush in various areas in Rooks Park, as well as the diversion dam levee, the announcement explained.

If flows in the creek allow, the goats will remove reed canary grass around the debris barrier upstream of the diversion dam.

The metal foot bridge will remain open. But in-water recreation in the channel will be suspended along the vegetation removal zone while the goats work.

Visitors should not attempt to approach the goats or working dogs as ewes and working dogs are protective of the young goats.